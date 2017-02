Coming up later today on Hometown Radio: 3:05 Dale Magee from County Animal Services introduces us to the Pet of the Week. 3:35 Dave, Craig, and Dale enjoy the Pie of the Week from Linn's 4:05 Alex Rassipour wonders why people with differing political views can no longer have a civil conversation 5:05 Stew Jenkins from the ACLU 6:05 Last Call Open Line