KVEC Coverage Area Maps
Carrie Fisher Dead at 60
Berlin Christmas Attack
KVEC
Timeline Photos
The cutest doggy ever can be your new best friend at San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services #920KVEC
Congratulations to Connie Walter of SLO! This Mornings Winner of Tickets to The Price Is Right Live! Have Fun tonight! You can hear about this show and more coming up from Cal Poly Arts... check out the Interview with Director Steve Lerian at 920kvec.com
It's Campfire Candy time! Nora O'Donnell came in to talk to us about it, to find out where you can get yours listen to the interview at 920kvec.com
The Price Is Right - LIVE is coming to the PAC, Tomorrow night... We've got 2 pair of Tickets to give away this morning! Listen to win at 920 AM or 96.5 FM KVEC!
Take today's Poll at 920KVEC.COM... or Comment Below.
This Morning, the 1st of our Weekly visits from SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson. You can Hear the interview at 920kvec.com. Good Stuff!
Take the Poll at 920KVEC.com or comment below.
Say hi to Bayer! He can be adopted at San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services! 😍🐻
Our Woods Humane Society Pet of the week. Leia would Love to have a place in your life! Get more details at 920KVEC.com
News Talk 920 KVEC
News Talk 920 KVEC's cover photo
Take the Poll today at 920KVEC.com or comment below.
The Pic that's had us Laughing all morning long! Poor Kitty! Check out the Whole story at 920kvec.com
County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services
Photos from News Talk 920 KVEC's post
Red from San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services
Take today's Poll at 920 KVEC.com or comment below!
Woods Humane Society
Take the Poll at 920KVEC.com... or comment below!
Two year old miraculously saves twin brother (full video)
OK... Here's the Vid. Andy thinks it's Cute... but not necessarily "Miraculous"... or Life Saving. What say you KVEC Listeners?
"Savor The #2 Lane"... Words to the Wise from C.H.P. Officer Chris Fisher for your commute this morning.
Take the Poll at 920KVEC.com... or comment Below!
Pepe is our pet of the week from San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services
Today's pie of the week courtesy of Linn's Restaurant and Linn's Fruit Bin Dutch Apple pie.
Take the Poll today at 920KVEC.com, or Comment Below!
Take the Poll today at 920kvec.com
Say hi to Batman! Hear about how to adopt him on #920KVEC right now! https://t.co/9KjTeIoEhG
With the Presidential inauguration happening today, are you looking forward to the next 4 years? Yes or No? Take the poll @920KVEC . Com
2 A-town schools locked down yesterday after man with a machete spotted nearby. Details in 20 minutes @920KVEC
We'll be carrying the Inauguration this morning... join Rush Limbaugh just before 9am for the Big Event.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters joins First Look w/Andy Morris to talk about National Thank a Mentor Day... Thank a mentor!