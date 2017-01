Dave Congalton returns to Hometown Radio today from 3:05 to 6 p.m. 3:05 Dr. Don Morris and Larry Kahn join Dave to help raise money for ARF, Animals Requesting Friends, a very special local nonprofit 4:05 Millions of people around the world marched on Saturday to protest President Trump. Conservative Bob doesn’t understand why. We talk about the Right to Protest. 5:05 Dave shares his medical journey from the last month.